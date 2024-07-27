Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 33,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.