Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

