Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53,479 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

