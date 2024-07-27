Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 33,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.