Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

