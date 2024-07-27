Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.6% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

