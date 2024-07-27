AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of DIT stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $119.34 and a fifty-two week high of $247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.56.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

