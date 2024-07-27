Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $763.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

