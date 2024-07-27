American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

