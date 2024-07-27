American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 21,207,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 34,050,105 shares.The stock last traded at $10.73 and had previously closed at $10.17.

The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Airlines Group to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

