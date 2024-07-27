American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

