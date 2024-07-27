American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

