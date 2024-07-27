American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $67.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

