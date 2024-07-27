American International Group Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

FE opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

