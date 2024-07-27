American International Group Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,735 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.