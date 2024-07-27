American International Group Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $256.16 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

