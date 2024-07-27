American International Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. III Capital Management increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,720,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BYD opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.