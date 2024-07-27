American International Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

