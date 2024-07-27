American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Westlake alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.