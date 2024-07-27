American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

