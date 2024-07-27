American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 198,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after buying an additional 1,471,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.25 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.