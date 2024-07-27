American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after buying an additional 772,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $101.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

