American International Group Inc. Sells 139 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $141.70 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

