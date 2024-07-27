American International Group Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

