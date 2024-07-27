American International Group Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

