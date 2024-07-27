American International Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,241 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $186.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

