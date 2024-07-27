American International Group Inc. Sells 5,632 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 23,158.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

