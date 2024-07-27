American International Group Inc. Sells 5,768 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5,518.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 91,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $174.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.