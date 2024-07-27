American International Group Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 127,903 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

