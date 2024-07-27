American International Group Inc. Sells 7,295 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Adient worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Adient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

