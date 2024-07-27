American International Group Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,529,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.64 and a 52-week high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

