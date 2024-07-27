American International Group Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,165 shares of company stock worth $2,301,069 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

