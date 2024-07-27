American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

VMI opened at $302.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

