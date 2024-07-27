American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ashland worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

