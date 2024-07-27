Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 2,451 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WVE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

