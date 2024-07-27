Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $268,334.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,200.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,200.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

