Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $54,000 in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.72%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

