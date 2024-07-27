Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,009,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $17.85 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARGO Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRGX has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

