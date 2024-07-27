Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,921 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

