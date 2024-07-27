Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

