Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 1.2%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. 349,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 709,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.72.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

