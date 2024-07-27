Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $314.00

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $299.92 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

