Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) PT at $637.67

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $651.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $752.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $664.83 and its 200 day moving average is $661.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.89 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

