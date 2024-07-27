Analyzing Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vimeo and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 2 0 0 2.00 TrueCar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than TrueCar.

This table compares Vimeo and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 6.88% 7.71% 4.69% TrueCar -22.15% -17.26% -13.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $418.54 million 1.57 $22.03 million $0.17 22.76 TrueCar $158.71 million 2.16 -$49.77 million ($0.40) -9.37

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vimeo beats TrueCar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

