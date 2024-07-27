Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

