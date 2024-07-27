Anglo American plc (AAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on September 27th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,168.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.38). The company has a market cap of £28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13,222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($25.87) to GBX 2,100 ($27.16) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). Insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051 in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.