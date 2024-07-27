APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

