Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,727 shares of company stock worth $3,196,443 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3,911.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

