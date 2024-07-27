Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00042012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

