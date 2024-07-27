AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

